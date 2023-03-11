ROCHESTER — Sometimes a break is all you need.
The Newark Reds boys basketball team were 4.2 seconds away from seeing their 2022-2023 season come to an end at Gates Chili High School on Saturday afternoon.
After Section VI's Fredonia Hillbillies drained a go-ahead 3-pointer to go up by three points, Newark senior Brayden Steve denied elimination with a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game in overtime where his Reds advanced to the state Final Four after pulling out a 66-58 victory in OT over Fredonia in the Class B Far West Regional.
"I've been saying it all season long: Brayden is a great shooter. He's not a good shooter, he's a great shooter," Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said after the win. "Every game he gets a box-and-one, face-guarded, double-teamed and we know that, we try to set up some plays where he can get it or maybe dump it down into the post."
Newark (21-4) carried a 38-30 lead heading into what turned into a wild fourth and OT.
The Hillbillies hit three consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game up at 40-all after the first two minutes of the fourth.
The Reds were able to regain the lead once again until overtime as the two sides went back-and-forth until Fredonia knocked down that go-ahead three with 4.2 seconds left in regulation.
At the time, Newark had to go the length of the court with two timeouts remaining while the Hillbillies had two fouls to give.
After a near five-second violation, Kuperus used one of his two timeouts left remaining.
On the next Reds attempt, they were able to find senior forward Raeshawn Howard at center court where Kuperus quickly used his final timeout to set up an inbounds from the sideline.
Junior guard Jaypar Allen, from in front of the Reds bench, attempted to dish the ball to a cutting Steve, who was awaiting the ball at the top of the key but instead Allen's pass sailed over Steve's head. As the ball bounced towards the other sideline, senior teammate Daveon Wright was there for a leaping save to keep the ball in bounds.
But that is when an inadvertent whistle occurred to stop play right away. The chances of Newark getting a decent shot attempt if play continued would have been slim but the whistle, by rule, allowed the Reds get one more chance from the other side of the court.
That is when Steve received the ball with 3.1 seconds left remaining. He made one move to get a better look from deep at the left wing, Fredonia could not take one of their fouls to give and Steve swished the deep three to send the game into overtime at 54-all and send the Reds faithful into a frenzy.
"I heard Brayden say to Jaypar that, 'I can hit it from that deep,' when he was going off to the court and damn, he was right," Kuperus said on Steve's game-tying shot.
The Hillbillies made a pair of free throws to start the extra period, but Reds junior Kellen Foster made two straight threes to put his team up for good at 60-56. Newark outscored Fredonia by eight points in the overtime after not allowing one single Hillbillies field goal.
"You want them to be confident," Kuperus said on getting his team ready for overtime. "We just hit a tough shot where we hope it deflated the other team. However, they came out and got the first two points in overtime. But you tell the guys, 'ride this momentum going into this overtime period, don't sit back, let's keep going at them,' and they did. We played hard on defense, we switched into a two-defense late in the fourth quarter and in overtime. It looked good. They were tough and we haven't run our man defense very much."