AVON — It had been almost three years to the day since the Lyons Lions boys basketball program played for a shot in the Far West Regional.
The Lions were unable to win in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C Play-In back in 2020, but Thursday night at Avon High School, the Class C3 champions overcame a fourth quarter deficit to prevail over the Class C2 champs in the Pembroke Dragons by a final score of 59-56.
“Back where we belong,” Lyons head coach Dean Schott II said after the game. “My dad is here to watch it, these are the best group of kids in the world. They never give up, they play hard all the time. We’re having so much fun.”
Senior JC Walker led Lyons (24-1) with a game-high 34 points and he scored over half of them in the second half.
Pembroke (22-2) came into Thursday on a 22-game winning streak since their season opener but with Lyons riding 15 straight victories, something had to give.
The Dragons caught fire in the first half with six 3-pointers. It was a big reason why the Lions trailed 32-27 at the halftime break. As they have since the sectional tournament began a few weeks ago, Lyons willed its way back into the lead, turning that five-point halftime deficit into a four point lead after outscoring Pembroke by seven points in the third quarter.
The Dragons regained the lead with 2:15 left to play after an offensive rebound put-back to go up 54-53.
Lyons was very effective at driving to the rim all night long and drawing fouls. In total, Lions players made 20 free throws in the contest but none were bigger than the final six makes.
One minute ticked off the clock after Pembroke took that 54-53 point edge. That’s when Walker drew a key foul with 1:19 to play. His Lions were in the double bonus for the rest of regulation following that foul but that didn’t matter. Walker drained both free throws to put Lyons back up, 55-54.
The ensuing Dragons possession was a 3-point attempt for the lead once again but their shot was no good and Lyons senior Jacob Sides hauled in a key rebound. Sides contributed with 10 points in the victory.
Pembroke elected not to foul right away on the next Lions possession. As time ticked off the clock, junior guard Michael Briggs drew a foul on a pass attempt to freshman teammate Jamire Johnson. Briggs made both clutch free throws to extend the lead to 57-54.
In what was a standing-room only gymnasium, everyone rose to their feet for the final 32.1 seconds as the Dragons had one more attempt to tie the game.
Pembroke’s 3-point shooting went cold in the second half and they could not tie the game. The Dragons were only able to hit two three-balls in the entire second half after being hot to start.
Briggs found himself on the line once again with 8.9 seconds to go and with just Dragons in the paint to watch him shoot, his first free throw attempt rolled above the rim and in. Briggs then knocked down the second to officially ice the game.
“Mikey is tough as heck,” Schott II said about Briggs hitting clutch free throws when it mattered most. “Other than JC, there is nobody else that I would want there. He’s the littlest kid since third guard and he doesn’t see it that way and I knew he was knocking down those free throws. He’s tough, he’s a gamer.”
Lyons will now battle Randolph from Section VI on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Far West Regional at Gates-Chili High School.
“They care about each so much. It’s a family, we love each other,” Schott II added about his team.