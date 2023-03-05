ROCHESTER — Under the bright lights of Blue Cross Arena on Les Harrison Court, the Lyons boys basketball team didn’t play their best basketball. They played their most complete basketball. When shots weren’t falling like they typically do, Dean Schott II’s squad out-rebounded, out-hustled and willed themselves to a Class C3 sectional title over Wheatland-Chili, 67-45.
“It’s long overdue,” Schott II said with a laugh. “It feels great. It’s special for a special group of kids.”
“The feeling is unexplainable,” Lyons senior Jaiden Lopez said. “Last year we were in this predicament and we lost. This year really meant a lot to me and I know we had to come in and win it for our town back home.”
JC Walker was everywhere and for that, the senior was named Tournament MVP. Walker spent the entire game finding different routes to the basket, whether they were mid-range jumpers, second-chance rebound put-backs or simply drawing fouls. On defense, his long range and ability to cover any player was a huge reason the Lions (22-1) eventually ground down the Wildcats (16-8) by the time the fourth quarter started.
“I love him like he’s my son,” Schott II said of Walker. “We talked yesterday in practice, me and him as a team, we’ve lost two (sectional titles) in a row. That’s too many in Lyons. We all needed to take care of business for him. It was a total team effort.”
“I love this. It’s a blessing,” Walker said with the championship net around his neck.
Senior Jaiden Lopez has been the heart and soul of the team all year. Whatever the team needs, he fills that role whether it’s a bucket, defensive stop, steal, rebound, etc.
“He’s a hooper. He’s a basketball player,” Schott II said of Lopez.
“We knew we were coming into a big environment and a lot of people were coming to watch us play,” Lopez said. “The big thing for us was that we knew how to play defense. We got the offense, and we let the defense bring our offense.”
The game began with a 6-0 run by the Lions that forced a Wildcat timeout. Wheatland-Chili seemed to wake up following the timeout and went on a 6-3 scoring run and drew three charges against Lyons.
Outside shouts weren’t falling for Lyons, but the superior athleticism and rebounding of Jamire Johnson, Lopez and Walker made up the difference. The second- and third-chance points paid dividends early and the relentless battering down low was the start of the Lions wearing down the Wildcats.
“We needed to keep the pressure on (Wheatland-Chili’s Leighton Williams and Jaden Schwenebraten),” Schott II said. “We wanted to wear those two guys out. By the end they looked, to me, like they were pretty worn down, and that was our key.”
“Tonight we were missing a lot of shots and we knew we had to grab boards,” Lopez said.
After one quarter with the score 15-10, the Lions found its rhythm in the second quarter and took a 23-12 lead on an 8-2 run. But, Wheatland-Chili used the final minute of the half to draw a fourth charge, hit a deep 3-pointer and got themselves with in seven points at the break, 31-23.
The Wildcats used the energy at the end of the half to propel them in the third. With fresh legs from the break, Wheatland-Chili pulled to within three points at 31-28. Another quick bucket underneath the basket made it 34-30 Lyons and forced Schott II to call timeout. The big men of Wheatland-Chili were finding success down low.
“I told them to start playing,” Schott II said with a smile on what he told the team in the timeout. “They were worried about too much. First time being in (Blue Cross Arena), sectional championship; just play our game, please! And they did.”
The timeout came at the percent time as Lyons went on a 12-4 run to end the quarter and led 46-38 heading into the final eight minutes.
By then, Wheatland-Chili players were tired and Lyons’ deep roster kept fresh legs rotating. Lyons still wasn’t shooting well from deep, but players were scraping and clawing their way to offensive rebounds and big baskets down low.
The straw that broke the Wildcats came on two Lyons possession halfway through the fourth. With speed, Walker flew to the rim, absorbed contact and drained a layup. Walker completed the 3-point play and less than a minute later after a Wildcats miss, Lyons junior Jaheim Morris swished a 3-pointer that was followed by a Euro-step layup by Walker from the baseline and up and under the rim.
With a 60-42 lead at 3:34, the Wildcats called timeout and were depleted. One final 3-point play from Walker with 1:13 to go sealed the win, and the Lions stood atop its class on the same court they did in 2019.
Lyons will face Class C1 champion Northstar Christian in the first round of the Class C crossover on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.