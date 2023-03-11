ROCHESTER — The Lyons boys basketball team had less than 48 hours between winning in the Class C crossover to Saturday's Far West Regional.
The Lions played from behind for most of Saturday morning at Gates Chili High School and could not overcome a double-digit deficit in a 57-47 loss against Randolph from Section VI to end Lyons' 15-game win streak.
"They always fought. They've been great all year, nothing changed because we didn't come out on top today," Lyons head coach Dean Schott II said about his team throughout this entire year. "We didn't execute what we wanted to all the time, but it wasn't for lack of effort. Randolph is a good team, and they shot the crap out of it today."
Lyons (24-2) only led in the early stages of the first quarter after a three ball by senior Jacob Sides to start the scoring from both sides. Sides made three of his four 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help him lead his team with 16 points.
Lyons continued to lead until Randolph tied the game up at 8-8 halfway through the first quarter. Randolph then drained one of their nine 3-pointers to go up 11-8 and they remained in front for the rest of the game.
Senior JC Walker had trouble finding his groove in a first half that saw his Lions down 35-25 at the intermission. After recording 34 points in the victory over Pembroke on Thursday, Walker was held to just one point in the first 16 minutes on Saturday.
Walker's first field goal of the day came in the first minute of the second half. His bucket helped begin a stretch for the Lyons to climb back into the contest. Sides' long jumper halfway through the third quarter cut the deficit to just six points at 37-31.
Randolph answered that Sides bucket with back-to-back threes to extend their lead to 12 points.
"I love them. I'm with them for the rest of their lives," Schott said about his senior group. "They gave me everything they had."
The Lions continued to fight in the fourth quarter and were even able to get the deficit back to six points at 51-45 after a 3-pointer by freshman center Steven LeBrecht with 1:02 left remaining.
Lyons was able to get a steal on the ensuing Randolph possession but could not capitalize to get the game any closer than a two-possession game.