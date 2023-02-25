NEWARK — It is never easy to beat someone three times in one season. That is what the Newark Reds boys basketball was trying to accomplish when they welcome the Geneva Panthers for the Class B1 sectional quarterfinals on Saturday evening.
The No. 2 seeded and defending Class B1 champion Reds advanced to the semifinals after defeating the No. 7 Panthers 43-36 at Newark High School.
The action in Saturday's Class B1 action was an all-Finger Lakes East bottom half of the bracket. Newark will now play the No. 6 Waterloo in the semifinals after they squeaked out an upset victory over No. 3 Palmyra-Macedon in the quarters.
"I hate playing a team a third time," Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said. "Our league is tough; we've been beating each other up all year. It helps and hurts. I'm a very proud graduate of Newark and I'm a proud coach to be in the Finger Lakes so at least there's going to be one Finger Lakes East team in the championship no matter what, so I think that's a great thing."
It was an impressive start for Newark (17-4) after shutting out Geneva 12-0 after the first quarter of play. But the Panthers were able to respond nicely in the second quarter to take a 20-16 lead at the halftime break.
"I told them at halftime, we've been in this situation before," Kuperus said. "When we played them the first time here, they went on a run and got up by seven points at halftime. They are an explosive basketball team, very well coached and they don't quit. Basketball is a game of runs; we got our runs when we needed it. But ultimately I told our guys, this game is going won on the defensive end."
Reds junior Kellen Foster was held to just one point in the first half but was still able to collect a team-high 15 points by the end of the night. Foster's senior teammate Raeshawn Howard contributed with 13 points in the win.
"We played hard all four quarters," Howard said about his team after the big victory. "The second quarter was a little bit tough, but coach (Kuperus) told us in the locker room that we needed to fight hard, stay in it and that's what we did."
Howard, alongside seniors Brayden Steve, Marwarn Osmen, Peyton Deboerdere, Nicholas Hayes, Tariq Joseph, Carlos Bueso, Damian Matthys and Daveon Wright, are a part of this senior group that played their last game on their home court.
Wright knocked down two clutch buckets in the fourth quarter in what helped his team seal the win.
"It is kind of sad that it has to end but I'm just glad we get to keep playing," the four-year veteran in Howard said about playing his final home game.
It was also the final home game for longtime Newark coach Ron Ceravolo. Kuperus announced publicly to the crowd before the game that his assistant coach Ceravolo would be retiring from coaching at the end of this season.
Geneva (12-10) really stepped up on both sides of the ball in that second quarter to climb back into the contest. The Panthers outscored the Reds 20-4 in the second quarter.
It wasn't until a minute before halftime when Geneva finally grabs its first lead after an offensive rebound putback by senior Brian Whitley on the and-1 finish.
Whitley would miss the free throw, but his senior teammate Anthony Torres picked him up with a steal down the other end and turned that into a fast-break lay-up to put the Panthers up for the first time at 18-16.
Senior Gavin Brignall later drained a baseline floater in the final seconds of the first half to take that 20-16 halftime lead and swing all the momentum to Geneva at the time.
It was a third quarter that started off slow for both sides as neither recorded a field goal until halfway through the quarter. Foster drained a pair of timely threes which helped Newark regain the lead.
The Reds took a 29-24 lead heading into the final quarter after outscoring the Panthers 13-4 in the third.
"The heart has been there all year," Geneva head coach Ed Collins Jr. said about his team after the game. "They battled, they don't back down. The first quarter, we put ourselves in that hole. We kind of laid back a little bit, we weren't aggressive enough. In the second quarter, I thought our defense stepped up more, offensively we picked it up a little bit more. In that third quarter we came out and played like we did in that first quarter and kind of pulled back."
Geneva could not cut into the deficit any closer than five points despite Torres recording six of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter.
"It's been awesome group," Collins Jr. said about his seniors. "The senior group has been unbelievable. Last year when we started, we had 14 kids on the team that had no varsity minutes. So, for those seniors this year to come back, Doeda (Anthony Torres) to come back after tearing his ACL last year. You almost wish he was a junior again, so he'd have that extra year, but the seniors have been absolutely awesome, they play with their heart on their sleeve.
"I like it. I figured we had three to four years to get where we want to be," Collins Jr. said about his program going forward. "With changing the ways, getting to understand the workouts and doing those things. I think we're heading into the right direction; we have good young core, we have some good young (junior varsity) kids, so I think we're going into the right direction for us as a program."
After sweeping Geneva in all three of their meetings during this 2022-2023 season, Newark now aims to take two of three this year over Waterloo.
"I believe so, if we keep doing what we're doing, playing hard, listening to coach (Kuperus), running our plays right, I think we definitely do it," Howard said if he thinks his team can run back the sectional crown this year.