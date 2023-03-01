BLOOMFIELD — There is nothing like a league battle in one of the season's biggest games. A spot in Blue Cross Arena was on the line on Wednesday night at Bloomfield High School. The Waterloo Tigers and Newark Reds boys basketball teams split their two meetings this regular season and needed a rubber match in the Class B1 semifinals to settle their season series.
The No. 2 Reds won wire-to-wire against the upset-minded Tigers 61-35 but No. 6 seed Waterloo proved a lot of people wrong during this 2022-2023 season.
"We grinded. It's another game of a game of runs," Newark head coach Henry Kuperus said after the win. "We got out big in the first quarter. Waterloo is a very good shooting team, (Devin) Mulvey-Salerno knocked down three (3-pointers) in the second quarter to tighten up that lead but it was all about our defense. We tighten up in the third quarter, got a little bit of a lead on it. The guys stuck together. It really comes down to the way we practiced the last couple of days. A couple of (junior varsity) guys that we pulled up in Levar (Moore) and Tony (Kanaley), pretending and acting like a (Nolan) Slywka, (Dylan) Caraballo in practice and it really prepared us so it's a whole team win on everyone."
The defending Class B1 champion Newark will get the top-seeded Batavia in the Championship on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
"Every year we set out goals," Kuperus said. "Step one, we want to win a league championship. Step two, go win a sectional championship. I love this group of guys, some of them I've been teaching and coaching since third grade. We want to put numbers on the banner but Batavia is a tough go. We've had some battles with them in years past too. I have strong group of seniors, I'd love to send them out with a block."
It was a fast-paced start for the Reds (18-4) as senior Brayden Steve knocked down two of his five 3-pointers in the opening quarter to storm out to 19-3 lead after the first six minutes. Steve finished with a game-high 23 points as his junior teammate Kellen Foster added 20 points. Senior forward Raeshawn Howard contributed 13 points.
As fast as Newark's offense started, their defense was just as solid early on. Waterloo (14-9) did not record its first field goal of the night until sophomore guard Dylan Caraballo got one to drop in the closing seconds of the first quarter.
After falling behind 21-7 in the first eight minutes, Tigers junior Devin Mulvey-Salerno drained back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second quarter, cutting the deficit to under 10 points at 21-13. Mulvey-Salerno knocked down all three of his 3-pointers in that second quarter.
"We played as a team, we worked hard in every game and we never gave up" Waterloo head coach Josh Rice said about his entire season. "We exceeded far and above what I think a lot of people thought we would do."
Only 2:33 remained before halftime when Caraballo converted on a 3-point play to make it only a 25-21 Reds lead at the time. But, Newark closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run to push the lead to nine points heading into the locker room at halftime. That turned out to be a huge momentum swing because Steve propelled the lead back to double figures during the first minute of the second half and the Tigers could never cut it back to single digits for the remainder of the night.
Sophomore Markell Kingston-Johnson led Waterloo with 10 points in the game.
"I have a really good group of younger guys that are coming through that play a lot of basketball" Rice said about his program going forward. "I'm excited for next year to get right back at it."