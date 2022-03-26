CANANDAIGUA — The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and FoodLink of Rochester will conduct a free food distribution at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center.
FoodLink trucks will bring palettes of healthy food, and volunteers will be present to load cars as they pass through the location. Contents for the distributions vary each week, but generally contain a week’s worth of meat, dairy, vegetables and fruits for a family of four.
Motorists are encouraged to pick up food for friends or family that are unable to attend the distribution.
“With gas prices soaring and price increases hitting throughout food markets, this is a way families can stretch their food budgets,’’ said Chris Lavin, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club.
The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva hosts similar distributions at the Geneva Community Center on the first and third Thursdays of the month. Their upcoming Geneva distributions are April 7 and 21.
“We learned in the pandemic that there is more food out there for families than we knew,’’ Lavin said. “We are happy to join with FoodLink and make this help available in Canandaigua.’’
People interested in volunteering on Tuesday should email Susan Tolleson at susan.tolleson@Genevabgc.org. Agencies or food pantries that would like to distribute food to their clients can call Tolleson at (315) 759-6060 to arrange special pickup access.