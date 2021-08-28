GENEVA — The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for next month.
First or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road. There are 80 appointments available. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
There is no cost to get the vaccine. Anyone 12 or older who is not vaccinated fully is eligible.
Those receiving their first dose will be registered automatically to receive a second dose at the same time Oct. 2. No one is guaranteed a second dose if they miss their Oct. 2 appointment.
Individuals showing any symptoms of illness will not be eligible for the vaccine.
To register for the Sept. 11 vaccine, visit https://on.ny.gov/3sQS3QP.