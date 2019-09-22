GENEVA — The woman who has headed Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Community Engagement and Service Learning for many years will be honored next month.
At its 23rd annual dinner, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva will honor Katie Flowers. The dinner is scheduled for Oct. 17 at Club 86, with a silent auction and cocktail hour kicking off the festivities at 5:30 p.m.
Flowers has been a key partner with the club, bringing tutors, special events and a wide range of support to the youth who count on the organization for after-school support and summer enrichment.
“Our programming has been vastly enriched by the resources and guidance Katie and her team have brought to our club,’’ said Sarah Heieck, the Boys & Girls Club president. “Without Katie’s leadership and dedication to our kids, we simply wouldn’t be the same.’’
Flowers helped the Colleges shape what has become the HWS Tutors Corps, a team of 40 students who spend hours each week at the Boys & Girls Club offering homework help and mentoring young club members. Flowers also worked with club Executive Director Chris Lavin, in partnership with the Geneva City School District, to create Summer University, which had more than 200 Geneva youths doing educational enrichment activities and field trips throughout the summer months.
“This club’s Summer University has replaced summer ‘learning loss’ with learning gains for our kids,’’ Lavin said. “Katie’s energy, leadership — and her dedicated students — has made that possible.’’
The Boys & Girls Club serves more than 300 Geneva youths annually with after-school support, nutrition efforts and a summer program that includes weekly field trips throughout upstate New York. Club members also attend the Lake Delaware Boys Camp and this year attended a week-long culinary camp at Canandaigua’s New York Kitchen, another club partner.
The club counts on fundraising and grants for virtually its entire annual budget.
To make reservations for the annual dinner, call Susan Tolleson at (315) 759-6060 or email susan.tolleson@genevabgc.org.