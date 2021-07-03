WATERLOO — Once again, the case against former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds has been adjourned.
At a July 1 court appearance to discuss pretrial motions, defense attorney James Doyle requested and was granted an adjournment to 11 a.m. July 15, giving him more time to review discovery material.
Deeds was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury in the fall of 2019 on several Class E felony charges and a single misdemeanor charge. She is charged with falsifying her time sheets to indicate she was at work when she wasn’t, resulting in her being paid more than $2,000 for work she did not do.
She pleaded not guilty. The case has been delayed numerous times in 2020 and thus far in 2021.
Deeds remains free on her own recognizance.