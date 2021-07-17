PENN YAN — Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Kevin Brazill has joined the medical staffs of Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Brazill is the new medical director of the John D. Kelly Clinic in the Soldiers & Sailors’ Medical Arts Building.
Brazill completed his residency in psychiatry and family medicine at the University of Cincinnati/The Christ Hospital and his internship in psychiatry and family medicine at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine in Tulsa. He earned his medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill.
Most recently, he served as medical director of the Medicine in Psychiatry Services Outpatient Clinic at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He also was an assistant professor at the University of Rochester College of Medicine & Dentistry.
The Kelly Clinic offers individual and family therapy and psychiatric care for children 5 and older, adolescents, and adults with mental health and behavioral issues in an outpatient setting.
To schedule an appointment with Brazill, call (315) 531-2400.