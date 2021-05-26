MACEDON — It should be no surprise that Wayne County is home to a growing number of cideries, considering it boasts the third largest apple acreage in the nation. It also features a growing number of distilleries utilizing fruits from county orchards.
But what is surprising, given the growth of the craft brewing industry in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region, is that not a single brewery is making beer in the county, although two have tasting rooms — Twisted Rail in Macedon and Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Huron, near Sodus Bay.
That is about to change.
DisBatch Brewing, at 3250 Canandaigua Road in Gananda, is edging closer to opening Wayne’s first brewery.
The brewery, consisting of the husband-wife teams of Dan and Donna Godown and David and Colleen Stalker, is ready to join the region’s ever-growing list of craft brewers.
The owners are renting space in a building under construction that is to be the new home of Mac’s Pizza Shack, owned by Steve and Tyler MacNeal, currently in The Station convenience store on Canandaigua Road. The new building is just a few hundred feet from the pizza shop’s current spot.
The brewery owners are all first responders and each have day jobs, with David Stalker involved on the other end of the emergency services business as a dispatcher for Wayne County’s 911 Center.
The county’s director of tourism, Christine Worth, said news of Wayne’s first brewery is a long time coming.
“We are excited to be working with DisBatch Brewing Company and can’t wait for them to open,” she said. “I have been enjoying driving by the property and seeing the progress. I know they will be a fantastic addition to our craft beverage offerings.”
We asked the owners of DisBatch some questions about their new brewery:
Question: Could you explain the name of the brewery?
Answer: “We wanted to pay homage to our first responders and still make it sound like beer. So DisBatch instead of Dispatch seemed right on target. So much so that Dave (Stalker) gets caught saying it over air at 911 without even knowing it.”
Q: What made you decide to get into the business of brewing?
A: “We love beer, we love making it and we love people — kind of our next step was to start a business doing all three.”
Q: Did you see a market need for a brewery in Wayne County? And with that, shall we assume you expect to pull in from other counties as well, in particular nearby Monroe?
A: “The location was always going to be in Wayne County. Mac’s Pizza mentioned they were building, and it was just by happenstance it was located near Monroe country border.”
Q: The county has a developed cider and distillery market, but why no breweries?
A: “There are a lot of tap rooms in the area, but no one brewing. Maybe the lack of a concentrated population prohibited others from brewing in Wayne County, but really unsure.”
Q: How does it feel to have Wayne County’s first brewery?
A: “Proud, excited, nervous!”
Q: What types of beers can people expect?
A: We have our staple lager pilsners, stouts and IPAs. We will have others, like sours and such, but that will come in time.”
Q: How close are you to opening?
A: “We want to be open in August, but licensing is taking a little longer than expected.”
Q: What is the relationship between Mac’s Pizza Shack and the new brewery?
A: “Steve MacNeal and Dan Godown both went to Wayne Central around the same time. After that we all were volunteer firefighters and/or EMS at Walworth, where we really got to know each other.”
Q: Anything else you would like to add that you think readers would want to know?
A: “We are extremely excited to have this opportunity and thank everyone who has expressed their desire to have a pint with us when we open. Cheers!”