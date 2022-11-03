Familiar faces are on the ballot in the race for the 130th state Assembly seat.
Republican incumbent Brian Manktelow and Democrat Scott Comegys are running against each other for the third straight time.
Manktelow, first elected in 2018, decisively won the last two races in the previous district, which included all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties. This time, the revamped district includes just Wayne County, with a population of about 91,000, and the town of Webster in Monroe County, with a population of 45,000.
The district still leans heavily Republican, especially in Wayne County, where Republicans outnumber Democrats two to one. However, in Webster, Democratic and Republican enrollment is nearly equal, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections. There are also a large number of unaffiliated voters in the district, ballots Comegys hopes will swing his way.
The Democrat doesn’t see his third run as just an effort to ensure Manktelow has opposition.
“The main motivation is that I want to get things done for our state. It’s not just that I want the races to be contested,” Comegys said, adding that he’s “unsatisfied with what we’re getting from our representation. (Manktelow) believes he’s working hard. He believes he’s doing the right thing.”
However, Comegys said Manktelow’s views don’t necessarily represent many district’s voters on issues, including abortion. Manktelow said on WXXI’s “Connections” that he opposes abortion in all cases except when a mother would die if she birthed her child. He would not allow abortions even in cases of rape, even for younger girls, he explained.
And, he told host Evan Dawson that if New York joined other states in outlawing abortion in most cases, he would support prosecuting medical professionals who perform them, as well as the mothers who sought them.
“I want to see every child born. I’m pro-life,” said Manktelow, who has two adopted children. “I will not waver from that position. … I just can’t see us aborting children. It breaks my heart.”
“That (stance) doesn’t even represent the people in his district,” Comegys countered.
Manktelow, like many other Republicans, said crime is the issue on the minds of many voters.
“I think that’s the No. 1 thing I’m hearing, is public safety,” he said. “They don’t like the direction the state is going. They don’t feel safe.”
Manktelow cites bail reform as feeding into the problem, noting the issue is not partisan.
“We’ve been hearing it from both sides of the aisle,” he said.
The Republican said he views the issue from a more humanistic perspective, saying many of those committing lower-level crimes have substance abuse and/or mental health issues.
“If we can get them in jail we can get them help,” he said. “We have many resources to help these individuals.”
Comegys said the people he talks to also mention public safety, as well as the economy and inflation.
“I get a lot of questions about public safety and bail reform,” he said.
He said bail reform’s thrust was to make the system more equitable because if often meant low-income people could be stuck behind bars while those with means were able to post bail and be freed, pending resolution of their cases. “But (the state Legislature) should have been going through the criminal code” to better identify what crimes should qualify for bail and what ones should not, he said.
“That has now been done,” he said.
The judges now have more discretion on what to do with say, repeat offenders, who come before judges multiple times in a matter of days for the same offenses, he said. “Those people need to be remanded,” Comegys stated.
Comegys believes in anti-poverty measures “that lift everybody up,” and one of the best ways to do that is a single-payer health system, an idea Republicans generally oppose. He also supports a “sustainable economy” focusing on infrastructure, broadband expansion, and the encouragement of renewable energy.
Manktelow said inflation is hurting many of the district’s residents and that state government can play a role in easing that burden.
“We have to stop the spending spree in government,” he said. “We need to take a hard look at what we’re spending and what’s not working.”
Manktelow said the state could help localities by dumping state property that it no longer needs, including closed prisons like Butler. He acknowledged the state is working to sell the properties, but the process is taking too much time.
“We need to do something about it, not just talk about it,” he said.
Comegys pointed to education as a place where he has concerns — mostly in the way educators are being treated.
“We have to start supporting our teachers,” he said, pointing to pay, but also to agitators unhappy with things like masking requirements and so-called “critical race theory,” which Comegys said “isn’t even being taught in our schools.” He said some covid protocols might have gone on too long, but that officials made decisions based on the best information they had at the time.
“I think we learned a lot,” he said.
There is a common ground with parents when it comes to education, though.
“They want their kids to have a good education and be free to be who they are,” Comegys said.
As a member of the Assembly minority, Manktelow is concerned about the closed process used in forming the state budget, saying it’s still “three people in a room (the governor and Assembly and Senate leaders)” when it comes to discussing taxes and spending. “All the members should be included in every step,” he said. “We want people to feel good about government.”
He believes the election of Lee Zeldin as governor would be a major step toward a more inclusive budgeting process and more responsible spending.
On guns, Comegys said he and Manktelow are not that far apart.
Comegys said he advocates responsible gun ownership. However, said Comegys, regulation of guns can save lives and prevent a lot of gun violence, if done correctly.
“We have an obligation to ensure those regulations work for everyone,” he said earlier this year on Twitter. “If regulations are made without gun owners being a part of the process, it will not be done properly.”
Manktelow has generally opposed most gun laws the state Legislature has passed.
“Gun laws didn’t do anything for bad people,” he said, explaining lawbreakers ignore them, while making it harder for responsible gun owners who abide by the laws of the state.