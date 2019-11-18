SENECA FALLS — Thursday is the deadline for people to register as a candidate to serve on the Bridgeport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners.
The election is set for 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Bridgeport Fire House, 2528 Lower Lake Road. candidates must file, in writing, their names, position and term they are seeking with district secretary Kim Gribneau no later than Thursday.
All candidates for the seat that carries a five-year term must live in the fire district, which includes the entire town of Seneca Falls. Candidates cannot have been convicted of any degree of arson.
Residents of the fire district or town who are registered to vote with the Seneca County Board of Elections on or before Nov. 18 are eligible to vote.