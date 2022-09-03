BUTLER — Wolcott Town Supervisor Lynn Chatfield knows the former Butler Correctional Facility a little better than most. He worked there for nearly 10 years, first running its sewage treatment plant and later its facility maintenance.
Its full closure in 2014 — the minimum security unit had closed three years prior — was a blow to a part of the county in need of job opportunities.
That’s why Chatfield is hopeful that the facility, which started out as a boot camp for first-time drug offenders, will have new life and create employment.
The state may be taking more steps to making that happen, inviting Wayne County officials and state legislators representing the region to tour the shuttered prison Aug. 15. However, it is not the first time that’s happened, Chatfield noted.
“We had a tour four years ago,” he said, explaining it was done in conjunction with a request for redevelopment proposals issued by Empire State Development in 2018 that was later canceled. “I hadn’t been back since I left in 2009. I was really disappointed with the conditions.”
This time, the place was looking a little better, at least cosmetically, with some mowing done, he said. But like others who toured in August, Chatfield said time is running out for its redevelopment.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, also toured the property and agreed with Chatfield’s assessment.
“We don’t want this to sit idle much longer,” he said. “The place is deteriorating.”
Manktelow said mold could be seen in the interior of a building the group toured.
In May, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Prison Redevelopment Commission focused on “reimagining closed prisons for innovative redevelopment opportunities across New York State.” The 15-member panel is led by Hope Knight, commissioner of Empire State Development, and Darren Walker, president at the Ford Foundation.
“Our ultimate goal is to put New Yorkers to work, and I am confident this newly formed Prison Redevelopment Commission will help create an action plan to do just that,” Hochul said at the time.
County officials think there are opportunities along those lines.
“It could be a big thing for the county,” Administrator Rick House said, one of several officials to look over the nearly 200-acre property that straddles the towns of Butler and Wolcott on Westbury Cut Off Road. “We’d like to see it on the tax rolls and developed.”
House noted that while the former prison is in a rural area, it has all the utilities needed for business development: public water and sewer and high-speed internet.
He and Manktelow said the Wayne County Land Bank, which is charged with taking on dilapidated properties but not classified as a county agency, might be most appropriate to handle the property’s redevelopment.
“The Land Bank would have more options” than if it was county-owned, Manktelow said.
Land Bank Director Mark Humbert said the Butler site came up for discussion at the board’s July meeting.
“We would certainly be a logical partner to work with the county,” he said. “It’s in everybody’s best interest to get that site cleaned up and repurposed.”
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, also toured, and her office provided a statement she made in May in response to Hochul’s announcement.
“On multiple occasions, I have shared my concerns about the closed Butler Correctional Facility with the Governor’s Office and the New York State Division of Correction and Community Supervision,”’ she said. “These conversations have centered around the critical need to put this facility back into productive use in a manner that generates revenue to support area residents and the local economy. As the state develops recommendations on reuse, it is imperative that they streamline the state’s current cumbersome development process. A process I have been told has resulted in lost business opportunities for our area. I am hopeful the formation of a commission is a step in the right direction.”
Both Manktelow and Chatfield say there already are businesses interested in obtaining the property.
Brian Pincelli, Wayne’s economic development director, said the agencies under his supervision stand ready to help.
“We have, and continue to see potential in the redevelopment of the site,” he said. “There are a significant amount of variables still left to work out, in particular on the state Department of Corrections and the Prison Redevelopment Commission’s side, and we will take every opportunity to facilitate reuse or redevelopment as discussions progress.”
In Hochul’s press release announcing the commission, the governor noted that financial assistance is available for the redevelopment of the Butler facility. Additionally, Hochul said the commission is looking to utilize the New York state budget “to maximize programs, funding, and incentives to facilitate prison redevelopment, ultimately generating positive environmental, economic, and fiscal impact in communities.”
However, the next step is unclear, officials say.
“They haven’t said, ‘Here’s the price, make an offer,’ ” Chatfield observed.
Could the state simply hand off the property to the county and be done with it?
“We don’t know,” said House, adding that the entire Board of Supervisors needs to be involved in what comes next for the property.
Empire State Development spokesperson Shari Voorhees-Vincent said the agency had “nothing new to add to date regarding next steps for Butler.”