NEWARK — Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Current estimates predict one in five Americans will have it in their lifetime.
Armed with that information, Rochester Regional Health will offer a free skin cancer screening from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. RRH Dermatology and Mohs Surgery will conduct the screenings in the doctors office building off Candy Apple Lane.
“We felt it was important to offer this screening in a rural community, where people may not have easy access to a dermatologist,” said Kristin Yonker, a registered nurse and clinical nurse leader with Genesee Valley Dermatology & Laser Centre, part of RRH. “We would like to see as many people as possible, especially if they have never had a skin exam before.”
The event is open to the public. No appointments or insurance are needed.
Yonker said while skin cancer screenings are done occasionally in the Rochester area, they are rare in rural areas.
“I am from Newark ... so I know the limitations of traveling to Rochester and waiting at a dermatologist’s office,” she said. “That is why we are bringing the dermatologists here.”
The process is simple: Those attending will fill out a short form, put on a medical gown, and be examined privately by a dermatologist or nurse practitioner. The provider will go over any findings on a printout and, if needed, refer the person to their primary care physician or dermatologist.
“We just want to make sure their skin is healthy and reassure them. All in all, it should take about 30 minutes,” Yonker said. “People with specific concerns can talk to a doctor and get recommendations for further care if needed.”
As with all cancers, Yonker said the key to treating skin cancer is early detection. According to statistics, nearly 100% of people will survive melanoma — the most deadly form of skin cancer — for five years or more after they are diagnosed.
“Many people are paying close attention to skin cancer these days,” Yonker said.
Yonker and other medical professionals recommend that people check their skin — from head to toe — once a month.
“Stand in front of a mirror and look for anything new that burns or itches. Make sure existing moles are not changing color, shape or size,” she said. “The most common form of skin cancer is a pimple or bump that doesn’t go away. If there is something that may be worrisome, point it out to a doctor.”
Not surprisingly, one thing tops Yonker’s list of ways to prevent skin cancer.
“Number 1 for prevention is sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen,” she said, noting that studies recommend a sun protection factor — or SPF — of 30 or more. “Pay special attention to the head and neck. People should also reapply sunscreen every two hours. People tend to forget that. The active ingredient in sunscreen breaks down quickly.”