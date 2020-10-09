SOUTH BRISTOL — The owners of Bristol Harbour Resort, which closed and was demolished earlier this year, are seeking permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to discharge thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into a Canandaigua Lake tributary.
The property at 5410 Seneca Point Road consisted of an 18-hole golf course, a 31-room boutique hotel, a marina, and event spaces. Todd and Laura Cook bought the business in 2016 but cited the pandemic as a reason they decided to close in May. The hotel and other buildings were leveled in August.
Current plans for the site are unknown.
The property had a private tertiary plant to treat waste from the homes in the development. The owners are seeking approval to discharge 0.065 million gallons per day into Seneca Point Creek, a Class C tributary to Canandaigua Lake, a Class AA waterbody.
A draft permit and a fact sheet can be viewed and printed from the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6054.html.
Requests for a legislative hearing to allow public statements must be sent in writing to DEC contact person Guillermo Saar at Region 8 headquarters in Avon by Nov. 6. Use the State Pollution Discharge Elimination System identifier of NY0063584.
Filed application documents and draft permits are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Region 8 office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road in Avon, by contacting Saar. It is recommended that those interested make an appointment by contacting Saar at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.