BRISTOL — Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures has received approval from the Finger Lakes Control Group and the Governor’s Office to open.
The Aerial Adventure Park and Kids Adventure Park opened for the season June 13. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re so excited to be able to open and provide our guests with a fun, memorable, outdoor experience,” stated Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures President Steven Fuller. “It will be wonderful to see family and friends outside, climbing in the trees again this weekend.”
The re-opening of the Aerial Adventure Park and Kids Adventure Park will come with stringent new health, safety, and hygiene procedures.
Reservations will be required in advance. Guests can book their visit through the website or by calling (585) 374-1180. Face covering or masks will be required when participating and new gloves will be provided and included with reservations.
The Aerial Adventure Park at Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures is a series of more than seven challenge courses interwoven within the forest canopy. Each course is made up of 12-15 elements with each element being suspended between tree platforms. The 125-plus unique elements in the Aerial Adventure Park include ziplines, tight rope walks, rope ladders, bridges, and even a skateboard. The Kids Adventure Park features two courses that are specifically designed for children aged 4-7. Children can gain confidence as they navigate, balance, and zip their way through the trees.
The Zipline Canopy Tour also is opening.