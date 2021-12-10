SOUTH BRISTOL — Bristol Mountain planned to open for its 57th season of operation at 9 a.m. today.
Due to the early-season conditions, it took a major effort to cover the mountain’s 1,200 vertical feet with snow. Bristol’s snowmaking system covers 100% of its terrain, enabling them to create a winter full of snow days even during challenging weather patterns.
“We can’t wait to have guests back at the mountain!” exclaimed Bristol Mountain General Manager Dan Fuller. “Hats off to our snowmaking team who pulled together through not ideal conditions to make this opening day possible. Our team of snow-making professionals are among the best in the industry.”
The Comet Express Quad Lift will operate from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today. The Upper Rocket and Lower Rocket trails, accessed by Ursa Major, will be open for advanced skiers and riders only. Terrain will not be available for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders.
Bristol Mountain also will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition to skiing and riding, Bristol Ski & Sport and the Tuning Center will be open during those same time frames.