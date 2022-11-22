SOUTH BRISTOL — Bristol Mountain began snowmaking last week, in conjunction with the arrival of colder temperatures.
On Tuesday, the resort opened for its 58th season.
Teddy Kula, Cody Swan, Harper Swan, and Lauren Maynard earned “first chair” honors as the first skiers down the mountain for the 2022-23 season.
“School is important, but skiing is importanter,” Swan, a fifth-grader from Honeoye Falls and a member of the Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team, said in a press release. “I was up and dressed by 5:30 a.m. so that I made sure I was here first.”
Bristol was scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. The resort is closed on Thanksgiving so that staffers can spend the holiday with their families.
“It’s exciting to be back on the slopes skiing and riding before Thanksgiving this year,” Bristol Mountain General Manager Daniel Fuller said. “Every year we enjoy welcoming our guests back to the mountain. We miss them in the off-season. We’re looking forward to another great season of skiing and riding.”
At the moment, eight trails are open for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders only. Check BristolMountain.com for additional information about operating hours and current trail conditions.