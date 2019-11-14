BRISTOL — Bristol Mountain was poised to become the first ski area in New York state to open for the 2019-20 season thanks to the hard work of their snow-making team, their staff, and the cold temperatures.
The Comet Express Quad Lift was set to operate from noon to 4 p.m. today. The Upper Rocket and Lower Rocket trails were open for advanced skiers and riders only. Terrain will not be available for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders.
Bristol Mountain will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
“We pride ourselves on having one of the most comprehensive snow-making systems in the state,” Operations Manager Paul Trippi stated. “Our snow-making system covers 100 percent of our terrain and consists of more than 200 snow guns, which enables us to produce large quantities of snow in short periods of time and makes it possible for us to open early and to have long seasons with more consistent snow conditions”.
The team of snow makers from Bristol Mountain has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 “I AM a Snowmaker Award,” an industry honor that highlights the hard work, determination and camaraderie of snow makers, and recognizes how critical they are to the success of their resorts and the ski industry.
“When we are able to open early in the season it really showcases what an incredible team of snowmaking professionals we have at the mountain,” General Manager Daniel Fuller said. “It is because of their hard work that we can enjoy these early season turns.”