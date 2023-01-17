SOUTH BRISTOL — You can’t ski without snow. And, because there has been very little natural snow in Ontario County and the Finger Lakes this winter, Bristol Mountain Ski Resort has been forced to crank up its snowmaking machines often.
To make that work, a source of water is needed. In this case, that source is Mud Creek in the nearby town of Canandaigua — and Bristol’s owners need a state Department of Environmental Conservation permit to use that water.
Troser Management Inc., doing business as Bristol Mountain Winter Resort, has applied for a second modification and renewal of its existing water withdrawal permit for its operations, primarily snowmaking.
The resort is not seeking an increase in the currently permitted withdrawal rate of 12,816,000 gallons per day. In its renewal application, Troser wants to modify the expiration date to April 30, 2025, to allow for three full ski seasons of stream-flow data collection, plus the removal of one condition and the addition of a new one.
Before the DEC Region 8 office in Avon makes a decision, a written public comment period must take place. Written comments should be made to Guillermo Saar, DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414. Or, contact Saar at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov or 585-226-2466.
Comments must be submitted by Jan. 26.
Filed documents related to the application can be viewed at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon during normal business hours. An appointment with Saar is recommended.