CANANDAIGUA — Bristol Mountain resumed snowmaking operations recently, hoping to take advantage of the colder temperatures that arrived early this week.
“With the colder temperatures ... it looks like we will have a snowmaking window,” Bristol Mountain Operations Manager Paul Trippi said. “We plan on running the guns as much as we can in our push towards getting the mountain open for skiing and riding”.
Bristol’s snowmaking capacity covers 100% of its terrain, providing consistent conditions for outdoor fun all winter long.
Earlier this year Bristol Mountain’s snowmaking crew was recognized as the winner in the 2019-2020 HKD Snowmakers and Ski Area Management Magazine “I AM a Snowmaker” nationwide contest, an industry award that highlights the hard work, determination and camaraderie of snowmakers, and recognizes how critical they are to the success of their resorts and the ski industry.
Bristol Mountain plans to make snow whenever possible, as conditions permit.