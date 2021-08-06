CANANDAIGUA — A British company is seeking Clean Water Act certification from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for a solar project on County Road 10 in the town of Canandaigua.
Aura Power Solar USA LLC is seeking a water quality certification for 1.04 acres that the solar project will impact temporarily and for 0.0042 acres that it would impact permanently. The construction calls for a new, 15.57-acre solar facility.
The DEC Region 8 office in Avon has determined the project will not have a significant impact on the environment, but public comments are allowed before a final decision is made. Comments must be submitted in writing by Aug. 12 to Kristine M. Carlson of the DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon,, 14414 or by email to DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov. She can be reached at (585) 226-2466.
Documents related to the application can be inspected at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon by making an appointment.
Public comments also are being accepted until Aug. 27 for an application by 7-Eleven Inc. of Dallas for its 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station at 1735 Route 14 in the town of Phelps. The company is seeking an industrial State Pollution Discharge Elimination System surface discharge permit. The store is at the corner of Route 318.
The company wants to be allowed to have an existing discharge of storm water from its diesel pad retention pond to groundwater and overflow from the retention pond go to a tributary of Canandaigua Outlet.
The sanitary discharge of less than 1,000 gallons per day is exempt and was removed from the permit. That permit contains a compliance schedule for needed changes, the addition of an ethyl benzene limit, removal of temperature limits and modification of a xylene isomers limit.
Requests for a legislative hearing must be sent in writing to Kimberly A. Merchant at 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414, at (585) 226-2466 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov by Aug. 27. The draft permit and fact sheet may be viewed and printed from the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6054.html.