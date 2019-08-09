GENEVA — The Brooklyn-based dance group Delirious Dances/Edisa Weeks will perform a works-in-progress showing of excerpts from “Three Rites: Life & Happiness” Saturday.
The performance is slated for Studio 104 in the Gearan Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The event, which runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.
Weeks’ choreography examines how America has protected, promoted and pursued life, liberty and happiness, and how these rights manifest in the body.
Delirious Dances/Edisa Weeks is in residence at the Colleges from Aug. 1-11 as she develops the “Three Rites” performance. As the founder of Delirious Dances and as an associate professor of dance at Queens (NY) College, Weeks works to erase the barriers between art and life, between performance space and audience space, and between mediums.
“We are interested in finding ways for the audience to interact with and influence the experience of a work,” the Delirious mission statement explains. “We believe that art revitalizes the everyday to reveal something new about ourselves, and the revelation is an energy, a spark that has the power to change the world.”
The piece questions America’s oil dependency and seeks to find ways of working and living that are community-centric, ecologically balanced, embrace diversity, and emphasize living in harmony with nature.
During the performance, the room will have four people whose eyes are closed, alternating between creating artificial flowers out of found objects and performing a dance. On the other side of the room the audience is invited to color in with chalk a mural that depicts images in nature, alongside quotes by environmental activists Vandana Shiva, Buckminister Fuller, Ralph Waldo Emerson, as well as Inuit proverbs.
“Happiness” investigates how laughter, pleasure and contentment reside in the body. The performance begins with interactive “laughter-cises” and then delves into polyrhythmic movement. The piece is scored by Highlife and Soukous music by the Occidental Brothers Dance Band International.
Weeks will return to campus twice during the academic year to teach master classes, host workshops and interact with students, faculty and the wider Geneva community. In October, she will host a Roots Party on campus, an interactive making and conversation space where participants will create 1,865 roots out of paper and twine to represent the year legalized chattel slavery ended in America.
In March, Weeks will perform one section of the “Three Rites” series.
For more information, contact Cynthia Williams at williams@hws.edu or (315) 781-3495.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.