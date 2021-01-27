WATERLOO — Andy Brown’s resignation from his water and sewer maintainer job with the town Highway Department was accepted by the Town Board Monday, ending a legal battle that lasted more than three years.
Brown’s resignation was effective Jan. 13.
He was hired as a water and sewer maintainer by the town of Waterloo in 2004. In 2017, he was elected town of Fayette highway superintendent.
Town officials said they assumed he would keep the elected position in Fayette and said he resigned his Waterloo job orally, effective Dec. 31, 2017, just before he took office as Fayette highway superintendent. Brown challenged that action in court, arguing he did not resign, either orally or in writing, and that he could do both jobs.
In a February 2020 ruling, state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle said the town handbook requires resignations be done in writing. He ordered Brown reinstated, with back pay and benefits, as of March 2018. The town appealed that ruling, but the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, in Rochester affirmed Doyle’s decision Oct. 2, 2020.
Brown is in the final year of his first term as Fayette highway superintendent.