SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls resident Melissa Brown has declared her candidacy for Seneca County clerk on the Democratic line.
Brown, 35, is a nine-year veteran of county employment. She graduated from Finger Lakes Community College with concentrations in fine arts, biology and biotechnology and from State Unviversity College at Potsdam in studio arts. A member of the Seneca County Democratic Committee and chairwoman of its fundraising committee, she serves on the Seneca Falls Planning Board and on the Board of Trustees of the Seneca Falls Historical Society.
The county clerk has wide ranging responsibilities as the custodian of the official civil and criminal records on file in the country offices and as the chief recording officer and custodian of the county’s public land records. In practice, this means everything from business certificates and deeds and liens to passport applications, pistol permits, and veterans’ discharges.