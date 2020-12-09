GENEVA — Connecticut artist Mia Brownell will create back-panel designs for three proposed bicycle parking shelters in the downtown area
The city’s Public Art Committee selected Brownell from a group of seven artists who submitted designs earlier this year. The shelters are part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant money that was awarded in 2016.
A request for proposals asked artists to draft designs from three themes based on content from the city’s 2016 comprehensive plan: agriculture history, economic and entrepreneurial background, and the social and political change by engaged residents throughout the city’s history. Brownell will create laser-cut back panels encompassing each of those themes.
The bicycle parking shelters are proposed for the front of the Exchange Street parking lot, the City Hall parking lot on Castle Street, and at the northeast corner of Castle and Exchange streets, near Lake City Hobby. The locations were chosen in the winter of 2019 as part of Barton & Loguidice’s planning and design of a new streetscape.
The design for the Exchange Street parking lot is entitled “Sisters Market.” It depicts the region’s and city’s agricultural history.
“For generations, Geneva’s regional agricultural history includes the three sisters vegetables of corn, beans and squash,” Brownell said. “This piece combines inspiration from the organic flow of nature within the systems of bringing agriculture to market and the biology of food consumption. Rows and vines containing corn, beans and squash coalesce into a spiraling shape inspired by a scientific model of a protein molecule.”
Hope is the theme for the bike shelter at City Hall shelter. It highlights the work of engaged residents working to effect social and political change throughout Geneva’s history.
“Geneva is a home for hope,” Brownell explained.”This artwork has multiple visual associations that bring together the past and present, inspired by Geneva’s rich concern for social justice.”
She said viewers of the panel may see a sky reflected in Seneca Lake, an opening eye, or the structure of a human cell.
The structure at Castle and Exchange streets is entitled “City Currents.” It shows the city’s economic and entrepreneurial history.
“Hints of Geneva’s iconic buildings are in this design, including the Smith Center of the Arts, Post Office, City Hall, Patent Cereals Building, Nester Malt House, and The Left Bank,” Brownell said. “Geneva’s architecture and waterfront ares are thread together with a grapevine in celebration of its many vineyards.”
Geneva-based Vance Metal Fabricators is manufacturing Brownell’s designs.
The streetscape construction project is anticipated to begin in 2021.