WATERLOO — The Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank has acquired blighted, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties since 2017, either demolishing structures on those properties or rehabilitating them with the goal of returning them to the tax roll.
Now, the agency may be able to turn its attention to so-called “brownfield” properties, those that are environmentally contaminated and unable to be developed. That news was included in the land bank’s annual report for 2021, which CEO Joe McGrath presented to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors March 22.
“All of the state grants we received have been expended and closed out,” McGrath said. “There is no new state funding currently available, and we are in the hunt for future funding.”
McGrath said he is confident such funding will be identified and obtained.
He added that the agreement between the land bank and the county for the transfer of properties to the land bank will expire later this year. A new memorandum will be needed in the fall, he noted.
According to McGrath, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has entered into agreement with land banks and counties to ensure that neither will be held liable for cleanup of brownfield properties. He said there are 10 tax-delinquent and abandoned properties that are not being foreclosed on because of the potential environmental liability for the county as owner.
“Entering into the agreement would allow a pathway to foreclose on those properties and to put properties back on the tax rolls,” McGrath said. “The Planning Department budget has $10,000 earmarked to investigate and initiate this process in 2022.”
The land bank has acquired five properties in 2022 — in the villages of Interlaken, Lodi and Ovid, and the hamlet of Willard in the town of Romulus — by using 2021 funding. All are slated for demolition and reconstruction if funding is obtained.
The land bank board meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and December in the county office building.