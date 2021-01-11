WATERLOO — Steve Brusso, the former site manager of Evans Chemetics in Waterloo, was reelected chairman of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency’s Board of Directors for 2021.
Brusso also will serve as treasurer.
The board named Steve Wadhams, an executive with Wadhams Enterprises of Junius, as vice chairman and secretary.
Bruce Murray, co-owner of Boundary Breaks Vineyards of Lodi, and Tom Murray, owner of Muranda Cheese Co. of Fayette, were introduced as the newest board members during the IDA’s organizational meeting Thursday, and both spoke briefly about their backgrounds.
After an executive session, the board returned to open session and voted 8-0 to approve a 5% salary increase for administrative assistant Kelly Kline, citing her regular duties and extra work during the period the agency did not have a CEO in place.
Also Thursday:
• Sarah Davis was reappointed CEO and Bob Kernan as chief financial officer.
• Robert Halpin of Montour Falls was reappointed as the IDA’s legal counsel.
• The board approved eight banks as depositories for IDA funds.
Thomas Kime, Valerie Bassett, Menzo Case, Don Trout, and Jeff Shipley also are part of the IDA’s nine-member board.