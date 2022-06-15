GENEVA — A longtime city firefighter has been promoted to a new position in the department.
In a news release, Chief Del Parrotta said Mike Bucklin will serve as deputy chief/fire marshal. Bucklin will be sworn in at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the second-floor conference room at city hall.
Bucklin joined the Nester Hose Company as a volunteer in 1985 and was hired as a federal firefighter at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center eight years later. He was hired as a career firefighter with the Geneva Fire Department in 1995, taking on additional responsibilities including building safety inspector, municipal fire instructor, self-contained breathing apparatus technician, and code enforcement officer.
“Combining his skill sets and his many years of experience within in the city, Firefighter Bucklin will be an asset to the city of Geneva and Geneva Fire Department,” Parrotta said in the release.
Parrotta said the position was created while looking at City Council priorities to increase safe housing in the city, and the lack of middle management in the fire department ranks.
“This position is designed to assist with both,” Parrotta said, noting the role of the deputy chief will include three main responsibilities:
• Managing the fire code enforcement program and serving as fire marshal.
• Overseeing and developing a more robust fire prevention program.
• Working with career staff and three volunteer companies to standardize training.
Bucklin also will serve as fire chief in Parrotta’s absence.
Parrotta said the deputy chief/fire marshal’s office will be in city hall in order to expedite a streamlined process for citizens needing access to the city’s code enforcement services.