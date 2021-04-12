WATERLOO — The 2021-22 general fund budget and adoption of new water and sewer rate hikes are on today’s Village Board agenda.
The board will first conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. on the proposed $3.91 million general fund budget. The spending plan is down 3.7% over the current budget of $4.06 million. The amount to be raised by property taxes is projected to increase from $2.88 million to $2.92 million, a 1.6% increase. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is projected to rise from $18.06 to $18.40, a 1.8% hike.
Later, the board will consider adopting the budget, which would go into effect June 1.
The board also will conduct a public hearing on a proposed sewer rate increase from $10.33 to $10.54 per 1,000 gallons of water used. Later, the board will vote on adopting the new sewer rate.
The board also will vote on new water rates. They include the village rate going from $5.45 to $5.70 per 1,000 gallons of water used, a jump from $3.33 to $3.58 per 1,000 gallons for the wholesale inter-municipal rate and arise from $6.26 to $6.51 for the outside village rate.
A street improvement project for West Elizabeth and West Elisha streets, including a new water line, will be before the board as well. The proposal is to borrow $900,000 for the project and seek as many grants as possible to offset the cost, subject to a permissive referendum. If petitions with a sufficient number of signatures are submitted by the deadline, village voters will decide if the bonding takes place.
The board will also consider two resolutions related to the State Environmental Quality Review Act for the street project.
Other agenda items include:
• Notification that the Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day weekend event has been canceled for the second consecutive year, due to COVID-19. A Memorial Day commemoration will be scheduled within COVID guidelines.
• A public forum will be conducted by the state Canal Corporation at 7 p.m. April 21 at the Community Center on Oak Street to discuss the details for a proposed 12-week summer pilot camping program on the western portion of Oak Island.
• The board will be given a presentation by the Waterloo Economic Development Committee, headed by Joe Sposato.
• The board will be asked to adopt a proposed village pandemic plan.
• A new, four-year bargaining agreement between the village and the Village of Waterloo DPW Association will be up for a ratification vote by the board.
• The board will consider approving a proposal for “as needed” legal services from the Knauf-Shaw Law Firm of Rochester.