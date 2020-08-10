JERUSALEM — As of Monday morning, all seven members of a Mennonite family were in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a crash Sunday evening that involved a motor vehicle and horse-drawn buggy.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said conditions had improved for several members of the Sensenig family who were taken to Strong after their buggy was hit by a passing vehicle on East Sherman Hollow Road.
Spike said the driver, 24-year-old Justin Niver of Jerusalem, was not impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. Spike added a decision will be made later Monday on any charges against Niver.