CANANDAIGUA — St. Benedict's Catholic Parish will continue to be led by the Rev. Michael Costik for the next six years.
However, Bishop Salvatore Matano of the the Diocese of Rochester has announced the parish also will have a new parochial vicar, effective June 27.
Bishop Matano has re-appointed Costik to a new, six-year term and has reassigned Parochial Vicar the Rev. Matthew Walter to be Parochial Administrator of All Saints Parish in Corning.
The Rev. Simon Denchina will replace Walter, moving to Canandaigua from St. Louis Parish in Pittsford.
St. Benedict Parish consists of St. Mary's Church in Canandaigua and St. Bridget's Church in Bloomfield.