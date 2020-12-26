MACEDON — The Bullis Fund has donated $10,000 to Macedon Academy in memory of Auerelia (Nettie) Bullis.
The Bullis Fund is managed by the Rochester Area Community Foundation.
Nettie Bullis grew up on Canandaigua Road next to what is now Bullis Park. Nettie was a very intelligent woman who invested well. She was the personal secretary to James Gleason, president of Gleason Works. In addition to Bullis Park and the Bullis Library, which is in the Macedon Public Library, Bullis’ legacy includes the Wayne County Endowment, Bullis Fund, and several scholarship funds.
The donation will be used to make the Macedon Academy more accessible for people with disabilities. Macedon Academy plans to add a restroom, make the second-floor auditorium more accessible, and install an additional fire escape. In addition, the Macedon Bicentennial committee is looking forward to using the space to put on a play about the Bullis family and their history.
The town will celebrate its bicentennial in 2023.
Built in 1853, the Macedon Academy has a stage and auditorium on the second floor. The space first functioned as an educational institution until the early 1900s, then as a gathering place for the Methodist church. For the last 60 years, it’s been a place to learn about history with the Macedon Historical Society.