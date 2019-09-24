CANANDAIGUA — The case of the Lyons man accused of robbing a Phelps convenience store could be heard by an Ontario County grand jury this week.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said Brandon Burgess and his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Pat Conklin, waived Burgess’ right to a scheduled preliminary hearing Monday in Phelps Town Court. Ritts said he plans to present the case to a grand jury Thursday.
Burgess, 28, faces felony counts of second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny. He remains incarcerated in the Ontario County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail or $150,000 bond.
Burgess is accused of robbing the 7-Eleven near Thruway exit 42 last Tuesday at approximately 3:30 a.m. Police said he displayed what appeared to be an assault-style rifle and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. Authorities now believe Burgess used an Airsoft gun that looked like a rifle.
Police said Burgess fled in a vehicle stolen from a Phelps business. The abandoned vehicle was found on Pre-Emption Street in the town of Waterloo, prompting a roughly 30-hour manhunt involving numerous police agencies.
Last Wednesday, police received a tip that Burgess was in a vehicle that was spotted by a Seneca Falls police officer off Route 89. Burgess allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was caught by officers from several agencies, including a K-9 unit.
Burgess allegedly stole more than $3,000 in tools from a construction site in Phelps around the time of the robbery, which is why he is charged with third-degree grand larceny.