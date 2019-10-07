GENEVA — A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds, so every moment is crucial when it comes to getting out of a burning building.
The Geneva Fire Department hopes to drive that point home Tuesday, when it will have a burn pod demonstration as part of National Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 6-12. The demonstration, open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Exchange Street parking lot near the fire department.
Fire Chief Mike Combs said the burn pod is a room built by firefighters that includes drywall, donated furniture and tables, and a basket with papers. The fire will be started by a candle toppling over on the basket.
“People can watch as the fire progresses and see how long it takes before it is fully engulfed. They will be able to feel the heat pretty quickly,” Combs said. “The room will also have a working fire alarm, so people will be able to hear that as well. My guys will be standing by with hoses and air packs, and when I give the go they will go in.”
The GFD annually does a number of activities during fire prevention week. This year’s national theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has been the official sponsor of fire prevention week for more than 90 years. The campaign educates people about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Association statistics show that in 2017, fire departments in the U.S. responded to 357,000 home structure fires that caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 injuries. On average, seven people died in a home fire daily between 2012-16.
“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, the association’s vice president of outreach and advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. While the NFPA and Geneva Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.”
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go. No matter where you are, look for available exits,” Combs said. “If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”