ARCADIA — Lifelong Newark resident Paul Cole has purchased the Rose City Drive-In property at 5418 Rt. 31 with intentions to bring movies and other entertainment back to the community.
With the original 100-by 45-foot screen still in place, Cole said he has already started making investments to the property in preparations of bringing the drive-in experience to a new generation of families.
A new concession stand, restrooms, a contemporary digital projection system and other amenities are being added to the long-vacant facility, with the hopes of opening by spring 2024, “featuring blockbuster movies and other events that will expand recreational options for the Wayne County region.”
Cole said other pieces planned include a stage for concerts, a pavilion for car shows, farmers markets, private party events, swap meets, and more.
The Rose City Drive-In originally opened on July 19, 1956, with James Stewart in “The Man from Laramie” and Jane Russell in “Hot Blood.” It was closed in 1981.
Cole said the new version will also be operating as the Rose City Drive-In and “more information will be released over the coming months as the project evolves.”
“The substantial investment into this property will take time to complete, but wouldn’t be possible without the opportunity being afforded to us by the late Eugene Colacino and his family,” Cole said. “The drive-in culture has a significant duty to carry the burden of history and will be an important theme in the mission of Rose City Drive-In.”
Cole is the owner of SuperGen Products in Newark and promoter of Land of Legends Raceway (Canandaigua Speedway), which is headed into the 70th Anniversary season of dirt car racing.