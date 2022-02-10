New York’s two-month-old mask mandate for business is over, and maybe no one is more relieved than those who toil over a hot stove, char broiler or a deep fryer for a living.
“It’s very hard to cook with a mask on,” said Pete Mitchell, owner of the Parker’s chain of restaurants in the Finger Lakes, as well as Halsey’s in Geneva and 84 Fall in Seneca Falls. “You get a cloud of vapors. It’s horrible.”
His advice to cooks since the mandate started: If you’re alone in the kitchen, take off your mask.
As of Thursday, cooks won’t have to worry that they’re bucking a state mandate anymore. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday morning that she is lifting the mask mandate for businesses, while holding off on lifting the mandate for schools.
Debbie Doran, who owns Grind-On Coffee Company on South Main Street in Newark with husband Bill Doran, said there is plenty of excitement among her workers that they won’t have to mask up. It’s now optional for them.
“The employees can’t wait until tomorrow (Thursday),” she said. “It’s very hard to cook. Very hard to breathe.”
She never liked the mask mandate, which Hochul brought back as COVID-19 numbers began to rise with the arrival of the omicron variant that sent infections skyrocketing in January. They have since taken a decidedly downward trajectory, along with hospitalizations. Thus the reason, said Hochul, for her decision to end the mask mandate for business.
“I think it should have been a personal choice all along,” Duran said.
Like Mitchell and Doran, Dean DeSain of Papito’s Burritos on Canal Street in Lyons is pleased as well with the mandate’s lifting.
He agreed that cooking is nearly impossible with a mask on, and noted that he generally has taken his off while cooking up his LA-style street food with a Mexican flair in his kitchen. Sometimes to the chagrin of customers.
“We are being as safe as we can be,” he said, noting all customer-facing staff, including the restaurant’s co-owner, his mother, Toni Lese, have been masking.
DeSain, who said he and his staff all had their covid vaccine boosters, acknowledged that it’s been difficult to enforce the mandate in his restaurant.
“I’m a little bit relieved (that it’s gone),” he said. “A good portion of the people who come in don’t wear them anyway.”
Both DeSain and Mitchell said Hochul’s decision is an indication that we’re on the other side of the pandemic — at least for now.
“The good thing is we’re headed in the right direction,” Mitchell said.
While restaurant owners are thrilled with Hochul’s decision, the region’s state legislators, all Republicans, believe it took too long to lift the mandate. And they further criticized her decision to keep the masking requirement for schools. Hochul said she will evaluate the mask mandate in March after students return from the February break.
“I was pleased to hear the news,” said Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130, Lyons, by phone from Albany. “I think it’s a step in the right direction. The numbers are coming down.”
However, “common sense” needs to prevail when it comes to mask mandates in schools, in particular for young children, said Manktelow, in his support of lifting the mask mandate there.
“There comes a time when we have to let things free up,” he said.
Fellow Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132, Corning, said the lifting of the mandate should have happened long ago.
“The announcement was welcome news, but long overdue,” said Palmesano from Albany. “I think it’s time to end the mask mandate in schools. … Our school kids have been wearing masks for two years.”
Further, said Palmesano, government by decree needs to end, he said, explaining Hochul is issuing mandates without the authority of the Legislature.
“It’s an improper overreach,” he said. “The state of emergency ended last year. The governor does not have the authority.”
The mandate was recently struck down by a state Supreme Court, but was allowed to continue while the state appeals the decision.
Other legislators issued statements on the lifting of the mask mandate.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54, Canandaigua, issued a short response on her Facebook page in response to Hochul’s decision: “No more masks. No more mandates. No more unilateral control by the governor or state agencies. No more circumventing the Legislature. No. More.”
Fellow state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58, Big Flats, said much the same.
“This move to finally remove the mask mandate on businesses has taken far too long and its delay has taken an enormous toll on local communities, economies, and workers across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions,” he said in a statement. “The continuation of an irrational and unscientific mask mandate for school children, without a definitive end in sight, continues to define New York as a state under the control of extreme executive order, without legislative checks and balances, and ignoring the dire need for local decision-making.”
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131, Manchester, is pleased with Hochul’s decision, but like his fellow Republicans, wants her to take the next step and lift it for schools.
“Today’s announcement from Gov. Hochul lifting her latest mask mandate is welcome,” he said in a statement. “However, this decision is long overdue and I am disappointed that she has not lifted the state mask mandate for our schools…. These top-down mandates must end and power should be restored to our local governments, especially our school districts, because Albany politicians don’t know what is best for our local communities.”
A number of school superintendents in the region were contacted by the Times for comment. None responded as of Wednesday afternoon.
The decision to retain the mask mandate in schools angered members of the Wayne County Chapter of Moms for Liberty, which opposes the mandate as well as mandatory vaccines.
“Gov. Hochul’s changes today once again prove that her mandates are political in nature and not based on health and safety or science when her own DOH (Department of Health) once again reports that less than 3% of covid transmission occurs in schools,” Jennifer Williams, chair of the organization said. “To lift mandates in businesses and not to release schools only indicates she is still pushing to have more kids vaccinated. CDC published research and papers indicating kids don’t need vaccination nor are they effective. Where there is risk, there must be choice. Parents knew since 2020 that the endgame was to vaccinate as many people as possible. This is just proving we were right.”
Hochul on Wednesday once again encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated as a way to reduce covid infections among New York’s school-age population.