GENEVA — If there’s one thing that Geneva Fire Chief Del Parrotta is sure of, it’s that his fire department and the agencies that support it in emergencies are first class.
“I appreciate this amazing team that I am a part of,” Parrotta said Sunday as he described two residential fires to which Geneva firefighters responded over the weekend. In all about 40 people were displaced from a 12-unit apartment building and a single residence in the blazes.
There was one minor injury, at the first fire, to a firefighter who said he would seek his own treatment for a twisted muscle. Everyone got out of the buildings safely, and three dogs and five cats were rescued.
Parrotta said everyone who responded or stood by — from other departments and New York State Electric & Gas to the Geneva police and the Red Cross — were stellar and helped advert real tragedy. “It was just amazing to see.”
The first fire started on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. at a building with 12 apartments at 110-112 Pulteney St. When firefighters arrived, Parrotta said there were people on the fire escapes who were helped down immediately and moved away from the building. Firefighters entered and checked all of the apartments and came out with three dogs that were still inside the building.
Parrotta said it was an electrical fire that originated in the bathroom of Apt. 2. He said the fire was contained to that apartment, but the apartments above and below it also suffered damage, from water and smoke. He said part of the building will have to be rehabbed. Right now, the utilities have been turned off, so even the remainder of the structure not affected by fire can’t house anyone.
“It was great that we were able to confine the fire,” Parrotta said. “We don’t want to lose that much housing at one time in Geneva.”
He said 38 people live in the building, and most don’t speak fluent English.
“We had a little bit of a language barrier at first, but one of our firefighters helped us out with that, which was great,” he said.
Carmen Martinez-Priong, a volunteer firefighter with the department about a year, is a certified-bilingual translator. Parrotta said she talked to “every single person” at the Pulteney Street blaze. He praised her, saying that she is also working to become an emergency medical technician.
From the fire scene, the residents were taken to the Hydrant Hose Fire Company on Geneva Street to await help from the Red Cross. The crew there flew into action, Parrotta said, preparing pizzas and providing cold beverages to make those displaced more comfortable.
About eight Red Cross workers responded, handing out vouchers and connecting residents with services they will need to navigate until they can either get back into their homes or find new housing.
The fire crew barely had time to catch its breath before it had another serious call, Parrotta said. On Sunday, at 10:40 a.m., a call came in that a single-family home at 12 Clover St. was ablaze, with a fire that started in the kitchen and consumed the house’s back room. The home’s sole occupant at the time, a 16-year-old boy, went to his grandmother’s house and called 911.
When firefighters arrived, they put out the fire in about 15 minutes and rescued five cats, Parrotta said. That fire displaced five people; the Red Cross also is providing assistance to them because the home is not inhabitable.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
Finger Lakes Ambulance, the Geneva Police Department and fire departments from White Springs, Border City and West Lake Road assisted. Parrotta said there were 18 calls to the Geneva Fire Department for the weekend as of the middle of Sunday, including the two serious fires, so the help was appreciated.
“At each of the fires, we had about 50 people, and they were the same people — And they were all volunteers who gave up their weekend,” Parrotta said. “It wasn’t just fighting the fires; it was cleaning up afterward, making pizzas, and taking care of people.
“What a wonderful place Geneva is. I could talk about these people all day. This is an amazing example of how dedicated and well-trained our Geneva firefighters are.”