WATERLOO — The Democratic and Republican slate in the race for two Waterloo Village Board seats has been finalized.
Republicans John Butlak and Patricia Bartran, and Democrats Gina Suffredini and Christine Bajdas, will appear on the ballot in March. Butlak and Suffredini are incumbents.
Village Democrats selected Suffredini and Bajdas at a caucus Tuesday night. They were unopposed.
Earlier this month, Butlak and Bartran submitted Republican Party petitions.
Butlak, a resident of 219 E. William St., and Suffredini, of 64 Stark St., are seeking their third four-year terms on the board.
Bartran, of 86 Stark St., and Bajdas, of 53 E. Wright Ave., are political newcomers.
Independent petitions in the race for the two trustee positions must be filed from Feb. 2-9.
The village election is noon to 9 p.m. March 16 in the Waterloo Community Center at 3 Oak St.