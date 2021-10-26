BUTLER — The Wayne County sheriff’s office is looking into the cause of a fatal accident Sunday on Route 89.
Police said Rodney Burgess, 53, of Butler, was driving south shortly after 7 p.m. when his vehicle went off the highway and hit a tree.
Burgess, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash remains is ongoing.
The Wolcott and South Butler fire departments, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, and state police assisted at the scene.