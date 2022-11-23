BUTLER — A local man died Monday in a one-vehicle accident.
The accident happened about 5:20 p.m. on Westbury Road, according to the Wayne County sheriff’s office. Harry K. Peters, 50, of Westbury Road, was driving east when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Earlier this week, Macedon police identified a pedestrian hit and killed by a snowplow truck Friday night in that Wayne County town. According to media reports, Daniel Wing, 51, of Rochester, was hit while walking across Main Street just before 7:30 p.m.
Police said the truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.