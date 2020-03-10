BUTLER — Joe Young said New York City can keep its sewer sludge.
“We didn’t make the stuff,” the Spring Lake Road resident said of the plan to build a sludge-composting facility in this rural Wayne County town. “We don’t want it in our community. (New York City) can find their own spot. They don’t want to spend the money (to build one). That’s why they want to bring it up here. They think we’re uneducated people.”
Young was one of hundreds of people to descend on Town Hall Monday night to protest a proposed sludge-composting facility in Butler. The crowd overflowed from the meeting room, where it appeared there were far more people than its 150-person capacity. Many others stood outside in the dark with protest signs in hand as speaker after speaker railed against the project.
The proposal involves hauling treated sewage sludge to Butler, where it would be converted into compost for agricultural purposes.
Representatives of the two companies involved in the controversial plan, Tully Environmental and Riccelli Enterprises, attended the Town Board meeting to detail the project.
Town Supervisor Dave Spickerman emphasized prior to the presentation by Dan Scully of New York City-based Tully Environmental that the sludge-composting project has considerable review time ahead, noting a completed State Environmental Quality Review has yet to be completed.
Scully said he was “aware that there are a lot of concerns about the project that we are proposing.” He said the company has $800 million in annual sales, meaning it has “the financial wherewithal to do what we set out to do.”