WATERLOO — The Syracuse company that plans to buy the vacant Main Street School will present its plans for the iconic 1928 building at the 7 p.m. Thursday meeting of the village of Waterloo Planning Board.
The hearing will be conducted by conference call at the Village Hall, 41 W. Main St.
Members of the public who call in to participate can listen only and cannot make comments. Any comments should be sent by email prior to the meeting at www.waterloony.com.
The conference call phone number is 1-872-240-3412. The access code is 128 515 965.
Two Plus Four Construction had its purchase offer accepted by the Board of Education in 2018. The company plans to convert the three-story building at 206 W. Main St. into 35 housing units, while preserving the historical integrity of the school, closed since 2014.
The village has supported the Two Plus Four proposal, endorsing its plans, grant applications and designating 12 of the 35 apartments for veterans. The company will make the existing auditorium available for community uses.
The school also has a small gymnasium and a cafeteria. The company’s plans will go to the Seneca County Planning Board after Thursday’s village planning board review. The county panel’s recommendation will go back to the village planning board, which will have the final say on the plans.
The company is seeking to obtain local approvals in May so it can include them in its mid-June applications for state funding.