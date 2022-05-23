GENEVA — It was a dream for Larry Ann Evans to see the Geneva Theatre Guild to perform “Cabaret,” the musical that captured multiple Tony Awards in 1967, enjoyed several Broadway revivals, and was adapted to the big screen in 1972.
But then the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, halting Theatre Guild performances. And then Evans, a one-time guild president who also produced, directed and acted in productions, lost her battle against cancer later that year.
Evans would be pleased to know that her dream is becoming reality.
The Geneva Theatre Guild is hosting auditions for “Cabaret” May 31 and June 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night, at The Presbyterian Church of Geneva. For details on auditions, go to https://bit.ly/38C24vE.
The musical will be presented at Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Bartlett Theatre in Coxe Hall Aug. 4-7.
“Larry Ann hoped to do it,” said Ellie Stearns, a founding member of the Guild, which has been around for nearly 45 years. “We have never done ‘Cabaret.’ This is going to be very exciting.”
Board member Linda Stevenson said the presentation of “Cabaret” is a “bit of a bittersweet thing for everyone who has been involved with the GTG for a number of years.”
The HWS location for “Cabaret” is a coming home of sorts, Stearns noted. The Smith Opera House has been home to the summer musicals for many years.
“That’s where we did our performances when we first started,” she said.
This is the 50th anniversary of what the Theatre Guild calls “one of the most daring and dramatic pieces of our time.”
The setting is 1930s Germany in what the Guild said “explores the dark, inebriating, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s denizens and expatriates as the seeds of fascism and the rise of the Third Reich emerge on its very doorstep.” It was the winner of eight Tony Awards in 1967, including Best Musical and Composer/Lyricist, and four 1998 Tony Awards for Revival, Actor, Actress, and Featured Actor.
The musical marks a full return of Guild productions for 2022 after two pandemic-plagued years: the spring playwrights readings, the summer musical and the fall play.
“Cabaret” should be a big draw for both actors and theater enthusiasts, Stearns said. She loves the community theater and those who take part in it.
“This is their passion, not their profession,” she said. “We’ve been blessed with some wonderful actors, and this is going to be in memory of Larry Ann. She has helped us in so many ways and we feel her spirit so much.”
Sean Britton-Milligan is directing “Cabaret,” while Casey Castner is music director. Lauren Cook, who will be marrying Evans’ son, Alex Calvo, in the not-too-distant future, is choreographing the show, Stevenson noted.