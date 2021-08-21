CANANDAIGUA — Registration is open for the annual One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse, which is set to take place from Sept. 17-19 in a virtual format.
Participants may choose their preferred exercise (run, walk, bike, hike, etc.) to complete the 5K (3.1 miles). Since it’s a virtual 5K, there’s no pressure or timing. Individuals can participate at their own pace, on their own route, in teams or by themselves, wherever and whenever they choose during the aforementioned time frame.
Register at https://bit.ly/3vu5Hts and be sure to choose “Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes” at registration. The CACFL will receive a portion of the $35 registration free to help support local children and families.
New this year, the CACFL is offering sponsorship opportunities to local businesses, as well as an optional fundraising opportunity for participants. Runners/walkers who choose to create a fundraiser — on Facebook, offline or on their personal fundraising page — are eligible for rewards. Several rewards are based on donation amounts (ie. those who raise $50 will receive a yard sign), and the top individual fundraiser will receive a pair of Apple AirPods Pro. The top fundraising team will receive a private screening at a local movie theater with concessions for up to 10 people.
For more details, visit cacfingerlakes.org, email director@cacfingerlakes.org, or call (585) 394-2573.