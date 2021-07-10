CANANADAIGUA — To kick of the summer season, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes is launching an initiative called the Summer Mug Club.
Here's how to join:
• Buy an official CACFL mug at cacfingerlakes.org/mug-club.
• Mugs cost $8 each. Pickup is available at the Canandaigua office, or you can choose to have the mug shipped to you for an additional fee. Proceeds benefit the CACFL and support local child abuse survivors.
• Take a mug selfie wherever you’re spending your summer.
• Share your mug selfie with @cacfingerlakes on Instagram or Facebook, or email them to director@cacfingerlakes.org, through Sept. 6.
In September, a winner will be selected at random from all Mug Club participants to receive a $100 Visa gift card.
For more information about the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, visit cacfingerlakes.org.