WATERLOO — Interested in reading a fictional mystery set in this Seneca County community?
If so, check out Waterloo attorney Susan James’ new novel, “World on Fire.” Her second book follows “Lock It Down,” the first Cady and Blue mystery published in 2014.
James and her husband, Dennis Benjamin, also an attorney, live on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal along Routes 5&20. He is a former state trooper, and James said she mined his knowledge of police matters for her book, calling him “my constant content advisor on all things police related for both books.”
James said the book is a sequel to “Lock It Down” but also stands on its own as a complete story. Nothing that happens in the story comes directly from her experience as an attorney representing children in family court, she said.
“But my experience stewarding trauma for over a decade gave me a clear window into the effects of trauma on families,” she relayed. “This story is a fictionalized version of the effects of certain kinds of trauma. The specifics are made up. The themes come from many aspects of my life and my work.”
In James’ stories, Cady is librarian Cady Collette, who lives in an apartment above what can be assumed is the Waterloo Library on East William Street. Blue is State Trooper Daniel Blumenthal “Blue” Emerson, a homicide investigator at the Waterloo station.
In the first book, Blue investigated the disappearance of Cady’s husband, winery owner Victor, and there are hints Blue and Cady may be involved romantically. Blue is shot during a confrontation with the accused murderer of a woman in Seneca Falls. However, he recovers and is back on duty for the sequel, helping find a missing teenage girl, a student at Waterloo High School who belongs to Cady’s teenage book club at the library.
Cady has settled into her life as a librarian in Waterloo. Coming to terms with the disappearance of her husband six years ago has meant a new normal is finally accessible to her, and she feels she is getting closer to that. But, when one of her students in the book club goes missing, she is forced to explore the seedy underbelly of the seemingly tranquil Finger Lakes area.
“Twenty years of talking with (my husband) daily has given me insight into how Blue will respond to any given situation,” James said, adding that her husband is reflected in book character Sam Baldwin, a prosecutor after being a career state trooper.
The story explores a host of social issues and societal ills. The themes include absentee or abusive parents, domestic abuse, teen prostitution and the scourge of illegal drugs on a community and its youth. In her author’s note, James said since she began writing the book, several people in her immediate circle have suffered and lost dearly as the result of the drug trade.
“This is not a story about them. I did not draw from their experiences,” she noted. “This is a story about love and connection and the pain that comes from their lack.”
Both books are peppered with local settings.
The library, a home on Inslee Street, Blue’s stately home on Virginia Street, Waterloo High School, driving on Center and Elisha streets and Border City Road, a Seneca Falls restaurant, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and Geneva General Hospital. Locals can envision the scenes with ease, giving the book a more personal feel.
Blue is married to Delaney, a New York City newspaper reporter whom he met when he was stationed downstate. They moved to Waterloo when Blue was reassigned here. Delaney has a hard time adjusting to small-town Waterloo, and they separate, but not before they have a daughter.
Cady is reluctant to pursue Blue because of fear that he is still drawn to Delaney. That story line is woven throughout the book.
As to what inspired James to write two pieces of fiction: “A good story can shift our perspective quickly because it taps on some universal truth we all recognize. Sharing an idea through a compelling story has the ability to engage empathy and allow awareness because it is not us, but it is also us.”
James said there will be another Cady and Blue book, but it will be a contemporary fiction novel and not a mystery novel. “The story is already developing,” she said.
James was born in California and graduated from San Diego State University. She came to New York for graduate school in 1990. After 14 years in the Syracuse area, she has lived in Waterloo the past 18 years.