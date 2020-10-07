WATERLOO — Tammy Hobby planted the seed for a café and bakery in the heart of downtown Waterloo.
Now, Chris and Debbie Boulter hope to take over the spot and make that space blossom.
The Boulters opened their newest version of Bee’s Café at 1 E. Main St., the northeast corner of the four corners in the village’s downtown, at 7 a.m. today.
Hobby opened her café and deli about a year ago, but was hit hard by the COVID-19 virus shutdown and had to close this summer.
The COVID-19 restrictions also hurt Bee’s Café in Seneca Falls, which first opened in 2016 on State Street and moved a year later to Fall Street. Both of the Seneca Falls locations are now closed.
“In June, we talked about it and felt the space we had in Seneca Falls was too big and not conducive to take out or grab and go,” Chris Boulter said. “Plus our overhead was high.”
When Waterloo officials approached them about the soon-to-be-vacant café in their downtown, the Boulters checked it out and felt its smaller size was a better fit for what they offer.
“It has a bigger kitchen and a smaller dining area, which works for us,” Chris said. “The building owner put in a window for takeouts.
“We will feature breakfasts, some light lunches and baked good such as cakes, pies and cookies. We will also have espresso and cappuccino coffees and soft and hard ice cream. We invested heavily in an Italian cappuccino machine.”
Five of the six employees from the Seneca Falls site will work in Waterloo, much to the Boulters’ relief.
“The landlord and the village have been great,” Chris said, noting they didn’t make many interior changes. “We love the visibility and I feel parking will be good.”
The store will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
“I think we’re all excited to see that void filled after Tammy closed,” Waterloo Mayor Jack O’Connor said.
“The new café will be a positive for downtown,” added Don Northrup, village administrator. “The Boulters will assume the program that Tammy received to help her get open, mainly a deferred loan that can become a grant for the purchase of equipment.”
Northrup said Hobby needed to stay in business for five years to have the loan turned into a grant. The Boulters will pick up the final four years of that loan period with the same terms. The new operators also have worked out a new lease with building owner Howard Friedman of New York City.
The building housed a Chinese Restaurant in recent years, a business that moved next door.